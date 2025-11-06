Boise State loses another class of 2026 commit
Jayden Flournoy, a three-star class of 2026 cornerback prospect from Texas’ Burleson High School, announced on Wednesday night that he has decommitted from Boise State.
“After a lot of thought and conversations with family, I’ve decided to decommit from Boise State University,” Flournoy wrote on X. “I want to thank Boise and the coaching staff for the opportunity and the support. This wasn’t an easy decision. My recruitment is open.”
Flournoy is rated the No. 152 cornerback prospect nationally in the 247Sports Class of 2026 composite rankings and the No. 233 overall player in Texas. He committed to Boise State in June over offers from Colorado State, North Texas, Texas State, Wake Forest and numerous others.
Flournoy wrapped up his senior season at Burleson with 34 total tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Elks finished 3-6 overall and missed the Class 5A state playoffs.
As a junior, Flournoy tallied 39 total tackles, five interceptions and eight pass breakups.
Flournoy is the second class of 2026 prospect to decommit from Boise State over the last two weeks.
Tradon Bessinger, a four-star quarterback from Utah’s Davis High School, decommitted from the Broncos in late October.
After announcing his decommitment, Bessinger received a bump in the 247Sports composite ratings. He is now rated the No. 205 overall player nationally and the country’s No. 14 quarterback prospect.
Bessinger is scheduled to take an official visit to BYU on Nov. 15.
As of Thursday morning, Boise State is No. 56 in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 21 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)