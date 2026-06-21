Boise State picks up two more commitments during fruitful recruiting weekend

Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson secured commitments from two more class of 2027 recruits on Saturday.

Offensive tackles Maxton Barnes (Columbia High School, Idaho) and Ben Rainwater (Inglemoor High School, Washington) both gave verbal commitments to the Broncos.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Barnes is a local product from Nampa. He stars at left tackle and defensive end for Columbia.

“I would like to thank Boise State for giving me the opportunity to go on an (official visit),” Barnes wrote on X. “And after conversations with my family, I am excited to say that I have committed to Boise State. I would like to thank Boise State for this opportunity and I cannot wait to see what my future holds. Go Broncos!”

I would like to thank BSU for giving me the opportunity to go on an OV. And after conversations with my family i am excited to say that i have committed to Boise State!

I would like to thank BSU for this opportunity and i cannot wait to see what my future holds! GO BRONCOS! pic.twitter.com/lpehE2aXUa — Maxton (@Maxtonbarnes_77) June 20, 2026

Barnes recorded 49 total tackles (12.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries as a junior. He earned first-team Class 5A Southern Idaho Conference honors on both sides of the ball.

Columbia finished 3-6 overall last season and didn’t qualify for the 5A playoffs.

Barnes is an unrated recruit by 247Sports. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from Eastern Washington, Idaho, Northern Arizona and UC Davis.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Rainwater also stars at offensive tackle and defensive end for Inglemoor.

“110 percent committed,” Rainwater wrote on X. “Go Broncos!”

Rainwater was a first-team all-KingCo Mountain Division selection as a junior on the offensive line. He helped Inglemoor finish 7-3 overall and secure the conference title.

Also an unrated recruit by 247Sports, Rainwater’s numerous suitors included Arizona, Colorado State, New Mexico and Washington State.

Barnes and Rainwater are the first two offensive line commitments for the Broncos’ 2027 recruiting class. Boise State signed four prep offensive linemen last year and secured three transfers.

Here are Boise State’s 13 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Parker Bagley, defensive line, Lewiston High School (Idaho)

Maxton Barnes, offensive line, Columbia High School (Idaho)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Ryce Palepoi, linebacker, Corner Canyon High School (Utah)

Kingston Parks, wide receiver, Aledo High School (Texas)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Ben Rainwater, offensive line, Inglemoor High School (Washington)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)