Boise State’s recruiting spree continues with class of 2026 tight end commitment
Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson have found plenty of success on the recruiting trail in June.
The Broncos secured their seventh pledge of the month on Friday when tight end Beckham Hofland of Southern California’s Los Alamitos High School announced his commitment to Boise State.
“I am beyond blessed to announce I have committed to Boise State,” Hofland wrote on X. “Thank you to all of my friends, family and coaches that have supported me throughout my life.”
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Hofland plays tight end, wide receiver and kicker for Los Alamitos. The Griffins finished 6-6 overall last year and qualified for the Southern Section Division II playoffs.
Hofland is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 288 overall recruit in California for the class of 2026 by 247Sports. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from New Mexico, San Diego State, Texas Tech and UNLV, and others.
Hofland is the second class of 2026 tight end prospect to commit to the Broncos.
Back in May, Darren Schmitt of Washington’s Evergreen High School announced his commitment to Boise State. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Schmitt stars both ways in high school but is expected to play tight end for the Broncos.
With the addition of Hofland, Boise State now sits at No. 53 nationally in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 13 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)