Boise State’s top class of 2026 recruit decommits
Quarterback Jackson Presley, Boise State’s highest-rated recruit for the class of 2026, flipped his commitment Sunday night from the Broncos to FCS power Montana State.
Presley stars for Kalispell, Montana’s Glacier High School. In his two seasons as a starter, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback has thrown for 5,722 yards and 53 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while running for 16 scores.
Glacier is a two-time Class AA state runner-up under Presley, who will have an opportunity for early playing time with the Bobcats.
“As a kid, the goal in anything I did was to strive, train and earn an opportunity to play at the next level to chase my dream of one day, Lord-willing, playing in the NFL,” Presley wrote on X. “I’ve been extremely blessed to have great coaches, trainers, and a family who prepared and supported me in achieving my goals of earning scholarships, which presented a day I’ll never forget when I verbally committed to Boise State. Coach (Spencer) Danielson is a man of faith and that is exactly why I committed to play for a top 10 program in America.
“With that being said, after much prayer, thought and communication with my family, I have decided it’s best to continue my playing career in the state that gave me everything and flip my commitment to Montana State. I’m staying home.”
Montana State went 15-1 overall last season and reached the FCS national championship game. The Bobcats rallied back from a 21-3 halftime deficit but succumbed to North Dakota State, 35-32.
Presley, a three-star prospect, is rated the nation’s No. 38 class of 2026 quarterback recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings. His numerous reported offers include Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.
To replace Presley, Boise State recently extended offers to fellow class of 2026 quarterbacks Bryson Beaver of Vista Murrieta High School (California) and Tayden Kaawa of Orem High School (Utah). Orem is a four-star recruit with more than a dozen offers while Beaver is a rising three-star prospect.
The Broncos have plenty of questions at quarterback behind returning starter Maddux Madsen, who threw for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions as a sophomore.
Sophomore Max Cutforth, a former walk-on from Nampa, Idaho’s Skyview High School, is serving as the No. 2 quarterback during spring practice. Redshirt freshman Kaleb Annett, true freshman Zeke Martinez and a pair of junior college transfers — Jack Benson and Trenton Giles — are also on the roster.
Boise State is down to three known commitments for its 2026 recruiting class:
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver Mount Miguel (California)
LaGary Mitchell, linebacker, Meridian (Idaho)