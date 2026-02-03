Boise State secures another defensive line commitment for class of 2026

After signing De Anza College (California) defensive lineman Andrew Rheubottom late last month, Boise State received another commitment from the junior college ranks on Tuesday.

Adonte Medley from College of the Canyons (California) announced his commitment to the Broncos on X. Medley will enter the 2026 season as a true sophomore.

Medley was rated a three-star linebacker prospect coming out of Southern California’s Highland High School. He chose the JUCO route and transitioned from linebacker to defensive tackle during his time at College of the Canyons.

Medley recorded 27 total tackles (five for loss), 2.5 sacks and one interception last season.

Boise State is up to 34 signees for its 2026 recruiting class. Five of the signees are JUCO products, including Medley and Rheubottom.

Rheubottom put together two dominant seasons for De Anza College, recording 116 total tackles (36.5 for loss), nine sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. He was voted Golden Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore.

Rheubottom is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 235 overall junior college player in the country.

Here are the Broncos’ 34 incoming high school and junior college recruits for their 2026 recruiting class:

Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)

Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)

Adam Auston, linebacker, MacArthur (Oklahoma)

Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)

Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)

Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)

Keilan Chavies, running back, Hutto (Texas)

Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)

Lincoln Dunn, wide receiver, Melissa (Texas)

Rocky Dunn, linebacker, Melissa (Texas)

Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)

Terrious Favors, wide receiver, Carver (Georgia)

Kyle Hall, safety, College of San Mateo (California)

Cash Herrera, quarterback, The Bishop’s School (California)

Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)

Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)

Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)

Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Zyhaire Lewis, linebacker, Chaffey College (California)

AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)

Connor LaGrow, offensive line, Tualatin (Oregon)

Adonte Medley, defensive line, College of the Canyons (California)

CD Nuno, linebacker, Philomath (Oregon)

Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden

Andrew Rheubottom, defensive line, De Anza College (California)

Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Bradan Scott, punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)

Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)

Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)

Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)

Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)

Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)

Corey Webb Jr., edge rusher, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)

Akeem Wright, wide receiver, De Anza College (California)

