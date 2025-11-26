Boise State secures commitment from class of 2026 offensive lineman
One week before signing day, Boise State is continuing to add to its 2026 recruiting class.
Connor LaGrow, a three-star offensive tackle prospect from Oregon’s Tualatin High School, announced his commitment to the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound LaGrow is rated the No. 1,468 overall prospect nationally, the country’s No. 129 offensive tackle recruit and the No. 7 prospect in Oregon in the 247Sports Class of 2026 composite rankings. LaGrow’s other reported offers include Air Force, FAU, Nevada and Sacramento State.
LaGrow is a two-time Class 6A all-state selection in Oregon. As a senior, he helped lead Tualatin to the 6A playoffs.
Boise State starting left tackle Kage Casey, a potential early-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, played his high school ball at Oregon’s Clackamas High School. Clackamas and Tualatin compete in different conferences at the 6A level.
Earlier this week, three-star cornerback Davin Hill out of Texas’ Mansfield Timberview High School flipped his commitment from UTSA to Boise State.
Hill played both ways for Mansfield Timberview as a senior, recording 41 total tackles (three for loss), two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. On offense, he ran for 208 yards and a touchdown.
With the additions of Hill and LaGrow, Boise State is sitting at No. 54 in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 25 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Connor LaGrow, offensive line, Tualatin (Oregon)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)