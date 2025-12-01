Boise State secures commitment from former SEC-bound defender
Boise State is closing strong on its 2026 recruiting class.
Two days ahead of National Signing Day, the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson received a commitment from three-star defensive prospect Adam Auston on Monday.
Auston announced his commitment on X.
“I’m home,” Auston wrote.
Auston attends MacArthur High School in Oklahoma. He helped lead MacArthur to a 10-3 overall record this season and a berth in the Class 5A state semifinals.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Auston committed to Arkansas in June and decommitted in September. He picked the Broncos over reported offers from Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech, UNLV, Washington State and numerous others.
Auston is rated the nation’s No. 858 overall prospect in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He is 247Sports’ No. 11 overall recruit in Oklahoma and the country’s No. 56 safety prospect.
Auston will enter Boise State as a linebacker.
“Natural football player with awareness and above average functional athleticism,” 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in a November report. “Experience at several spots, including safety, linebacker, nickel, and off the edge. Capable tackler with some pop when running the alleys.”
The Broncos have also received recent commitments from running back Keilan Chavies (Hutto High School, Texas), safety Kyle Hall (College of San Mateo), cornerback Davin Hill (Mansfield High School, Texas) and offensive tackle Connor LaGrow (Tualatin High School, Oregon).
With the new additions, Boise State is sitting at No. 47 in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 28 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Adam Auston, linebacker, MacArthur (Oklahoma)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Keilan Chavies, running back, Hutto (Texas)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Kyle Hall, safety, College of San Mateo (California)
Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Connor LaGrow, offensive line, Tualatin (Oregon)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)