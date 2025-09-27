Boise State’s top-rated class of 2026 recruit continues to dominate
Tradon Bessinger kept it rolling on Friday as Davis High School routed Syracuse, 54-22, in its Utah Class 6A Region 1 opener.
Bessinger, a four-star Boise State commit, connected on 32 of 41 passes for a career-high 504 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He threw touchdowns to four different receivers in the runaway win and also had a 75-yard screen pass TD called back on a penalty.
“They did everything they could to put pressure on me and make me uncomfortable,” Bessinger told Deseret News after the game. “But you have to learn to feel comfortable being uncomfortable.”
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Bessinger has looked quite comfortable for the Darts (6-1) this season.
Through seven games, Bessinger is 204 of 266 passing (76.7 percent) for 2,781 yards and 35 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He has thrown four or more touchdowns in all seven games.
In Friday’s win over Syracuse, Bessinger set a new Davis single-game passing record. His lone interception came in the fourth quarter.
“He’s the best, and our line came through and we have a lot of good receivers,” Davis head coach Scott Peery told Deseret News. “This is a special team that had a special night. Beating Syracuse is a good win for us.”
Bessinger is the No. 306 overall class of 2026 prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings. He is rated the sixth-best recruit in Utah and the No. 24 quarterback prospect nationally.
Bessinger also holds offers from BYU, Minnesota and numerous others.
As of Saturday, Boise State is sitting at No. 56 in the 247Sports class of 2026 national team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 21 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)