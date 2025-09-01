BYU offers class of 2026 Boise State quarterback commit
Boise State has already lost a pair of class of 2026 quarterback commits in Bryson Beaver (Oregon) and Jackson Presley (Sacramento State).
The Broncos could be in danger of losing a third quarterback recruit: Tradon Bessinger of Utah’s Davis High School.
Bessinger, a three-star prospect and the No. 74 overall quarterback in the 247Sports class of 2026 rankings, picked up an offer from BYU on Sunday. Bessinger grew up rooting for the Cougars.
“Grateful and humbled to be offered by Brigham Young University,” Bessinger wrote on X. “Go Cougs!”
Bessinger also holds offers from Appalachian State, Hawaii, Pennsylvania and others.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Bessinger put together a dominant junior season for Davis, completing 242 of 373 passes (64.9 percent) for 3,674 yards with 46 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for three scores and was voted Class 6A first-team all-state.
Davis finished 8-4 overall and reached the 6A state quarterfinals.
Through three games this season, Bessinger is 90 of 120 passing (75 percent) for 1,162 yards with 16 touchdowns and no interceptions. As a runner, he has 22 carries for 122 yards and a pair of scores.
BYU already has a commitment from five-star class of 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons of Folsom, California. Lyons committed to the Cougars in June over offers from Alabama, Oregon and numerous others.
Lyons is expected to serve a Latter-day Saints mission after graduating from high school and enroll at BYU before the 2027 season.
Boise State also has a commitment from three-star class of 2026 quarterback Jackson Taylor of Thousand Oaks, California.
As of Monday, Boise State is No. 65 nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 20 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)