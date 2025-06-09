Class of 2026 defensive lineman commits to Boise State
Boise State landed its fifth class of 2026 commitment in the month of June in defensive lineman Paz St John.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound St John is a standout for Arizona’s Liberty High School. He announced his commitment to the Broncos on Monday.
“Blessed and excited to announce my commitment to play football at Boise State!,” St John wrote on X. “This opportunity means so much to me. I can't wait to represent the Broncos on the field. All glory to God for guiding me on this journey. Grateful for my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who supported me along the way.”
St John is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 21 overall player in Arizona in the 247Sports composite rankings. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from California, Kansas, San Diego State, Washington State and numerous others.
St John appeared in 11 games for Liberty as a sophomore, recording 44 total tackles, six sacks and three quarterback hurries. He was even more productive last year at 46 total tackles (13.5 for loss), 8.5 sacks and six hurries.
Liberty finished 12-1 overall a season ago and captured the Arizona Open Division state championship.
St John is Boise State’s first pure defensive line commitment for the class of 2026. The Broncos do have a commitment from fellow Arizonan Corey Webb Jr., an edge rusher and wide receiver from Tonopah Valley High School.
Offensive linemen Kole Cronin (Bishop Manogue High School, Nevada) and Hakeim Smalls (Archbishop Murphy High School, Washington) are also committed to Boise State.
Athlete Jacob Arbuckle (Tahquitz High School, California), Cronin, Smalls and Webb Jr. all committed to Boise State earlier this month.
With the addition of St John, the Broncos are up to No. 47 nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are Boise State’s 12 known commitments for the 2026 recruiting class:
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Bryson Beaver, quarterback, Vista Murrieta (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)