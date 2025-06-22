Class of 2026 quarterback with impressive offer sheet commits to Boise State
A twelfth class of 2026 high school prospect has committed to Boise State in the month of June.
Jackson Taylor, a three-star quarterback from Southern California’s Thousand Oaks High School, committed to the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson on Saturday.
“Praise Jesus! God is working in special ways at the Blue!,” Taylor wrote on X.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Taylor is rated the No. 38 national quarterback recruit, the No. 60 overall prospect in California and the No. 717 overall player in the county in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings.
Taylor was initially viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in his class with early offers from Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas A&M and numerous others. He picked up recent offers from Boise State and Coastal Carolina and visited the Broncos over the weekend.
As a junior, Taylor completed 228 of 353 passes for 2,937 yards with 27 total touchdowns. Thousand Oaks finished 8-5 overall and reached the Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.
The Broncos also have a commitment from class of 2026 quarterback Tradon Bessinger of Utah’s Davis High School.
One day earlier, the Broncos received a commitment from two-way athlete Jayden Flournoy of Texas’ Burleson High School.
The 6-foot, 182-pound Flournoy starred as a cornerback during his junior season, picking off five passes with eight pass breakups. He also recorded 39 total tackles.
As a sophomore, Flournoy caught seven passes for 98 yards and scored two touchdowns.
With the additions of Taylor and Flournoy, Boise State is up to No. 52 nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 17 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)