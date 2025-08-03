Class of 2026 recruiting update: Boise State sitting on 20 known commitments
Boise State went on a recruiting spree early in the summer, securing commitments from 15 class of 2026 players in the month of June.
The Broncos haven’t landed a recruit since kicker Bradan Scott committed to head coach Spencer Danielson on June 26, but Boise State shot up the 247Sports team recruiting rankings following its prosperous June.
As of Sunday, the Broncos are No. 64 nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 team rankings.
UNLV leads the way among Mountain West teams at No. 63, followed by Boise State, San Diego State (No. 66), Colorado State (No. 69) and Fresno State (No. 73). The Broncos are also above future Pac-12 rivals Washington State (No. 74) and Oregon State (No. 81).
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer to link up with current members Oregon State and Washington State, Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference and Texas State of the Sun Belt.
The Broncos’ highest-rated commitment for the class of 2026 is wide receiver Terrious Favors of Georgia’s Carver High School. Favors, a three-star prospect, holds an overall grade of 88.2 in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Favors’ numerous offers include Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU and Tulane. Favors is rated the No. 63 overall player in Georgia and the No. 573 recruit nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Boise State has a commitment from another top-1,000 national player in tight end Ryan Brekke from Owyhee High School in nearby Meridian, Idaho. Brekke is the No. 936 prospect nationally and holds a composite ranking grade of 87.
Here are the Broncos’ 20 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)