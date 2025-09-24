Class of 2026 specialist commits to Boise State
Tyler Himebauch, a long snapper from Palmer Ridge High School in Colorado, announced his commitment to Boise State last weekend.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Himebauch plays tight end, defensive end and long snapper for Palmer Ridge. He is being recruited as a specialist by Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson.
“100 percent committed,” Himebauch wrote on X. “I want to thank Jesus for the opportunities he has put in my life. Thanks to my family, trainers and coaches for staying by my side through it all. Can’t wait to begin this next chapter in my life.”
Himebauch also held offers from San Diego State and Wyoming.
Himebauch is off to a strong start during his junior season at Palmer Ridge. Through four games, Himebauch has recorded 18 total tackles (4.5 for loss), two sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Undefeated Palmer Ridge (4-0) has a road game with Mesa Ridge (1-3) this week.
Palmer Ridge finished 10-2 overall last season and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Himebauch is the second class of 2026 specialist to commit to Boise State.
Back in June, kicker/punter Bradan Scott of California’s Santa Fe Christian committed to the Broncos.
Scott has recorded touchbacks of 18 of his 29 kickoffs this season. He has also punted nine times for 378 yards (42-yard average) with three punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
Sante Fe Christian is off to a 5-0 start and will take on Escondido Christian (2-2) on Friday.
Boise State is up to No. 56 in the 247Sports class of 2026 national team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 21 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)