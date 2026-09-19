Boise State loses its lone 2028 commit after Oregon State visit

Zeke Thomas, a three-star class of 2028 quarterback prospect from Oregon’s Willamette High School, has backed off his commitment to Boise State.

Thomas announced his decommitment from the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson on Saturday morning.

“After a lot of thought, conversations with my family, and prayer, I have decided to decommit from Boise State,” Thomas wrote on X. “Thank you to (co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zak Hill) and the entire Boise State staff for believing in me early and for the way they have treated me and my family. This was not an easy decision, and I have nothing but respect for the program and Bronco Nation.”

The 6-foot, 195-pound Thomas took an unofficial baseball visit to Pac-12 rival Oregon State last weekend. Thomas, a pitcher and outfielder, is rated the No. 1 class of 2028 baseball recruit in Oregon.

Oregon State has won three baseball national titles since 2006.

Thomas is slated to take another unofficial visit to Oregon State this weekend as the Beavers host FCS Montana on the gridiron.

Thomas is rated the No. 49 quarterback prospect nationally and the No. 2 recruit in Oregon for the class of 2028 with reported offers from Boise State, Idaho, Oregon State and Sacramento State. He was the Broncos’ lone class of 2028 commit.

During his sophomore football season, Thomas completed 166 of 252 passes (66 percent) for 2,652 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback also ran for three touchdowns.

Willamette finished the season with a 10-1 overall record en route to the 6A South-Central Conference title. The Wolverines reached the quarterfinals of the 6A state playoffs.

Through the first three games of his junior season, Thomas was 46 of 89 passing (52 percent) for 479 yards with seven total touchdowns and two interceptions. The Wolverines are off to a 2-2 start against a difficult schedule.

Boise State does have a commitment from a three-star class of 2027 quarterback: Kael Snyder of Arizona’s Perry High School.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Snyder is rated the No. 38 quarterback recruit nationally and the No. 9 prospect in Arizona for the class of 2027 by On3. Perry’s numerous list of suitors included Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State and Washington.

The Broncos had three quarterbacks decommit during the class of 2026 cycle: Bryson Beaver (Vista Murrieta High School, California), Tradon Bessinger (Davis High School, Utah) and Jackson Presley (Glacier High School, Montana).

Beaver flipped from Boise State to Oregon and transferred to Georgia after spring practice.

Bessinger signed with Iowa while Presley is now at Portland State.