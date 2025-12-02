Former Big Ten-bound class of 2026 quarterback commits to Boise State
As Boise State prepares for its third straight Mountain West championship game, head coach Spencer Danielson continues to have success on the recruiting front.
Quarterback Cash Herrera from The Bishop’s School in Southern California announced his commitment to the Broncos on Tuesday. Herrera is the sixth addition to Boise State’s recruiting class over the last week ahead of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
Herrera, a three-star prospect, announced his decision on X.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Herrera decommitted from Indiana in November. The second-ranked Hoosiers are set to face No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game this weekend.
Herrera is rated the No. 1,123 overall prospect in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He is 247Sports’ No. 54 overall prospect in California and the nation’s No. 35 quarterback recruit.
Herrera also held reported offers from Arizona, California, Iowa, Minnesota, San Diego State and UCLA, among others.
“He has a smooth, easy delivery and the ball jumps out of his hand,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote of Herrera. “He’s a traditional pocket passer but shows good mobility and can make plays off-script when a play breaks down.”
Boise State is set to sign two prep quarterbacks on Wednesday: Herrera and fellow Californian Jackson Taylor (Thousand Oaks).
The Broncos have also received recent commitments from linebacker Adam Auston (MacArthur High School, Oklahoma), running back Keilan Chavies (Hutto High School, Texas), safety Kyle Hall (College of San Mateo), cornerback Davin Hill (Mansfield High School, Texas) and offensive tackle Connor LaGrow (Tualatin High School, Oregon).
With the new additions, Boise State is sitting at No. 48 in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 29 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Adam Auston, linebacker, MacArthur (Oklahoma)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Keilan Chavies, running back, Hutto (Texas)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Kyle Hall, safety, College of San Mateo (California)
Cash Herrera, quarterback, The Bishop’s School (California)
Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Connor LaGrow, offensive line, Tualatin (Oregon)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)