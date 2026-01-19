Former Boise State commit flips to Big 12 school

A week and a half after announcing his commitment to Boise State, Kilgore College (Texas) defensive lineman Nicholas Igwe changed his mind and flipped to Utah.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Igwe recorded 35 total tackles (five for loss) and 2.5 sacks last season for Kilgore College. He announced his change of heart late on Sunday night.

An unranked prospect by 247Sports, Igwe held reported offers from Georgia State, Middle Tennessee, Sam Houston, Temple and Washington State, among others, when he committed to Boise State earlier this month. He will instead head to the Big 12 to play for first-year Utes head coach Morgan Scalley.

Former Boise State wide receiver Chris Marshall also attended Kilgore College after making stops at Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

Marshall, a senior-to-be who transferred to Arkansas, caught 30 passes for 574 yards — ranking second on the team — with two touchdowns during his junior season for the Broncos. His 19.1 yards per reception led the team among players with seven or more catches.

Boise State is sitting on 32 signees for its 2026 recruiting class. Three of the signees are from the junior college ranks.

Here are the Broncos’ 32 incoming high school and junior college recruits for their 2026 recruiting class:

Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)

Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)

Adam Auston, linebacker, MacArthur (Oklahoma)

Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)

Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)

Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)

Keilan Chavies, running back, Hutto (Texas)

Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)

Lincoln Dunn, wide receiver, Melissa (Texas)

Rocky Dunn, linebacker, Melissa (Texas)

Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)

Terrious Favors, wide receiver, Carver (Georgia)

Kyle Hall, safety, College of San Mateo (California)

Cash Herrera, quarterback, The Bishop’s School (California)

Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)

Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)

Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)

Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Zyhaire Lewis, linebacker, Chaffey College (California)

AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)

Connor LaGrow, offensive line, Tualatin (Oregon)

CD Nuno, linebacker, Philomath (Oregon)

Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden

Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Bradan Scott, punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)

Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)

Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)

Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)

Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)

Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)

Corey Webb Jr., edge rusher, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)

Akeem Wright, wide receiver, De Anza College (California)