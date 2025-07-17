Former Boise State quarterback commit flips again to Sacramento State
The Jackson Presley recruiting saga entered a new chapter on Wednesday when the Glacier High School (Montana) quarterback flipped his commitment from Montana State to Sacramento State.
Presley originally committed to Boise State last August before switching to Montana State in March. His commitment to the Bobcats lasted three and a half months.
“Montana will always be home, and my heart will forever be rooted in the state that shaped me,” Presley wrote on X. “I’m incredibly grateful to Montana State University and coach Brent Vigen for believing in me and giving me the chance to chase my dreams.
“After a lot of prayer, reflection, and heartfelt conversations with those closest to me, I’ve made the decision to decommit from Montana State. This wasn’t easy, and it’s a choice I don’t take lightly.
“That said, I’ve been presented with opportunities that will support the vision I have for my future — on and off the field. I’m committed to building a future that supports not only my football journey but also my personal growth and long-term goals. I trust that God is guiding me into the next chapter with purpose, and I’m excited to announce that I’ll be playing for Sacramento State University!”
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Presley is rated the nation’s No. 45 quarterback prospect and No. 801 overall recruit in the 247Sports class of 2026 rankings.
In his two seasons as a starter for Glacier, Presley has thrown for 5,722 yards and 53 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while running for 16 scores.
Glacier is a two-time Class AA state runner-up under Presley.
Boise State also lost class of 2026 quarterback prospect Bryson Beaver of California’s Vista Murrieta High School to Oregon.
The Broncos have commitments from a pair of three-star class of 2026 quarterbacks: Tradon Bessinger of Utah’s Davis High School and Jackson Taylor of California’s Thousand Oaks High School.
Here are Boise State’s 20 known commitments for its 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)