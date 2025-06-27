Former Boise State quarterback pledge commits to Oregon Ducks
Bryson Beaver was a relatively unknown prospect when he committed to Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson hours before the team’s annual spring game.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Beaver was rated the No. 162 overall player in California by 247Sports and a mid-level three-star prospect at the time of his Boise State commitment.
Fast-forward two months, and the Vista Murrieta (California) product has flown up the recruiting rankings following his decommitment from Boise State. Beaver, now a four-star prospect, is up to the No. 29 overall recruit in California for the class of 2026 and the No. 17 quarterback prospect nationally.
Beaver announced his commitment to Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning earlier this week. Beaver held offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and numerous others.
“Confident passer with surprising escape powers that’s willing to challenge both man and zone coverage at all three levels,” 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote in a recent evaluation of Beaver. “Looks the part with an athletic frame. … Can drive the football with both pace and touch to the intermediate level and win with anticipatory throws.
“Effective on sprint/roll outs as he has proven to be rather accurate on the move and will drop the elbow to generate torque. Finds ways to get out of sacks and will extend plays with his creativity as he spins away from defenders. Can get caught trying to do a little too much at times, but a hunt-or-be-hunted mindset can be hard to find in a young signal caller. Needs to improve as a deep-shot taker and keep progressing as a decision-maker, but should be viewed as a late-bloomer that has the tools to eventually emerge as a trusted starter.”
The Broncos have commitments from a pair of three-star class of 2026 quarterbacks: Tradon Bessinger of Utah’s Davis High School and Jackson Taylor of California’s Thousand Oaks High School.
Here are Boise State’s 20 known commitments for its 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)