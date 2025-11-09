Former four-star Boise State quarterback recruit commits to Iowa
After decommitting from Boise State near the end of October, four-star quarterback Tradon Bessinger has found a new home.
Bessinger, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound senior from Utah’s Davis High School, announced his commitment to Iowa and head coach Kirk Ferentz on Saturday.
“I’m home!,” Bessinger wrote on X. “Go Hawks!”
Bessinger is the nation’s No. 205 overall player in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He is rated the No. 14 quarterback recruit in the country and the No. 4 prospect in Utah.
Bessinger committed to Boise State in May but picked up multiple Power 4 offers following a hot start to his senior season. He visited Iowa in October before decommitting from Boise State.
In 12 games as a senior, Bessinger completed 333 of 438 passes (76 percent) for 4,313 yards with 53 touchdowns and four interceptions. Bessinger and Davis were upset by Lone Peak in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs, falling 41-38 in double overtime.
Bessinger was the third class of 2026 quarterback prospect to decommit from Boise State.
Bryson Beaver of Southern California’s Vista Murrieta High School committed to the Broncos in April and flipped to Oregon in June. Beaver, also a four-star prospect, is rated the No. 155 overall player nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings.
Jackson Presley, a three-star prospect from Glacier High School (Montana), switched his commitment from Boise State to Montana State in March. Presley later flipped again to Sacramento State in July.
Boise State still has one class of 2026 quarterback commit: Jackson Taylor of California’s Thousand Oaks High School.
As of Sunday, Boise State is at No. 56 in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 22 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)