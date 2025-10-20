Four-star Boise State class of 2026 quarterback commit adds another Power Four offer
Quarterback Tradon Bessinger of Utah’s Davis High School — Boise State’s top-ranked class of 2026 recruit — picked up an offer from UCLA over the weekend.
“Blessed to receive an offer from UCLA,” Bessinger wrote on X. “Go Bruins!”
The Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster following an 0-4 start but have ripped off three straight victories under interim head coach Tim Skipper and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel.
Bessinger, a four-star prospect, is the nation’s No. 308 overall player in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He is rated the No. 24 quarterback recruit in the country and the No. 6 prospect in Utah.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Bessinger also holds offers from BYU, Iowa, Minnesota and numerous others.
With Bessinger behind center, Davis is off to a 9-1 start this season.
The Darts captured the Class 6A Region 1 championship last weekend with a 41-20 victory over Weber. Bessinger completed 26 of 37 passes for 305 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the win.
In 10 games as a senior, Bessinger has completed 266 of 353 passes (75.4 percent) for 3,595 yards with 44 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 60 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
Boise State’s other class of 2026 quarterback recruit — Jackson Taylor of California’s Thousand Oaks High School — has completed 125 of 180 passes (69.4 percent) for 1,731 yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year. Thousand Oaks is off to a 6-2 start.
As of Monday, Boise State is sitting at No. 50 in the 247Sports class of 2026 national team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 23 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)