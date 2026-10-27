Four-star point guard chooses Utah over Boise State, others

The Boise State men’s basketball program struck out on another class of 2027 prospect on Tuesday.

Jamaal McKnight Jr., a four-star point guard prospect from Iowa United Prep, announced his commitment to Utah during an Instagram Live video with League Ready.

McKnight Jr.’s four finalists were Boise State, Kansas, UNLV and Utah. He also held reported offers from California, Georgetown, Maryland, Penn State, TCU and Tennessee, among others.

“The moment I stepped on campus, it felt like a family environment,” McKnight Jr. told League Ready. “Nothing felt forced, it felt like a genuine family environment. … And from the coaching staff, you could tell that they know what they’re talking about. Most of them came from the NBA, and that’s the dream. Why not learn from people that already got a taste of that?”

Second-year Utah head coach Alex Jensen took over the program in 2026 after spending more than a decade in the NBA. Jensen was an assistant with the Utah Jazz (2013-23) and the Dallas Mavericks (2023-25).

The Utes finished 10-22 overall last season in Jensen’s first year at the helm.

Back in August, the Broncos also lost out on Link Academy (Missouri) four-star guard Brandon Mason Jr., who committed to Xavier. Mason Jr. also considered Boise State, Grand Canyon, New Mexico and Ohio.

The Broncos do not have a commitment for the class of 2027.

The 6-foot, 175-pound McKnight Jr. is rated the No. 94 prospect nationally by ESPN. He is ESPN’s No. 24 point guard for the class of 2027.

“I’m a downhill guard,” McKnight Jr. told League Ready. “I like to pass and score, but I really love seeing my teammates get involved. I feel like I’m an all-around point guard.”

McKnight Jr., who visited Boise State in September, said all four of his finalists had a strong family atmosphere.

“All of those programs were about the same thing. They were all about the team,” McKnight Jr. told League Ready. “I loved that because I’m a family-oriented person.”

A Maryland native, McKnight Jr. spent his first two prep seasons at national power DeMatha Catholic High School in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. He transferred to New York’s Long Island Lutheran High School for his junior season and is wrapping up his prep career at Iowa United Prep in Des Moines.

The Broncos are replacing all five starters from last year’s team that finished 20-12 overall and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.