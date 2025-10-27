Four-star quarterback Tradon Bessinger decommits from Boise State
Quarterback recruiting has been an adventure for Boise State during the class of 2026 cycle.
Tradon Bessinger, a rising four-star quarterback prospect from Utah’s Davis High School, recently decommitted from Boise State. The news was first reported by Blair Angulo of 247Sports.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Bessinger visited Iowa over the weekend and picked up offers from BYU, Minnesota and UCLA after committing to Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson in May.
Bessinger is the third class of 2026 quarterback prospect to decommit from Boise State.
Bryson Beaver of Southern California’s Vista Murrieta High School committed to the Broncos in April and flipped to Oregon in June. Beaver, also a four-star prospect, is rated the No. 198 overall player nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings.
Jackson Presley, a three-star prospect from Glacier High School (Montana), switched his commitment from Boise State to Montana State in March. Presley later changed his mind again and committed to Sacramento State in July.
Bessinger is the nation’s No. 308 overall player in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He is rated the No. 24 quarterback recruit in the country and the No. 6 prospect in Utah.
In 10 games as a senior, Bessinger has completed 266 of 353 passes (75.4 percent) for 3,595 yards with 44 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also run for two scores.
Davis (9-1) earned the No. 3 seed for the Class 6A state playoffs and will face No. 14 Bingham (3-6) in the opening round on Friday.
Boise State is down to one class of 2026 quarterback commit: Jackson Taylor of California’s Thousand Oaks High School.
Here are the Broncos’ 22 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)