Junior college defensive lineman commits to Boise State

Boise State is loading up on high school and junior college prospects for its 2026 recruiting class.

On Friday, the Broncos announced the signing of defensive lineman Nicholas Igwe from Texas’ Kilgore College.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Igwe recorded 35 total tackles (five for loss) and 2.5 sacks last season for Kilgore College.

An unranked prospect by 247Sports, Igwe chose Boise State over reported offers from Georgia State, Middle Tennessee, Sam Houston and Temple, among others.

Former Boise State wide receiver Chris Marshall also attended Kilgore College after making stops at Texas A&M and Ole Miss. Marshall entered the transfer portal on Tuesday and visited Arkansas on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Marshall caught 30 passes for 574 yards — ranking second on the team — with two touchdowns during his junior season for the Broncos. His 19.1 yards per reception led the team among players with seven or more catches.

The Broncos are up to 33 signees for their 2026 recruiting class. Four of the signees are from the junior college ranks.

Here are the Broncos’ 33 incoming high school and junior college recruits for their 2026 recruiting class:

Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)

Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)

Adam Auston, linebacker, MacArthur (Oklahoma)

Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)

Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)

Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)

Keilan Chavies, running back, Hutto (Texas)

Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)

Lincoln Dunn, wide receiver, Melissa (Texas)

Rocky Dunn, linebacker, Melissa (Texas)

Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)

Terrious Favors, wide receiver, Carver (Georgia)

Kyle Hall, safety, College of San Mateo (California)

Cash Herrera, quarterback, The Bishop’s School (California)

Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)

Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)

Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)

Nicholas Igwe, defensive line, Kilgore College (Texas)

Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Zyhaire Lewis, linebacker, Chaffey College (California)

AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)

Connor LaGrow, offensive line, Tualatin (Oregon)

CD Nuno, linebacker, Philomath (Oregon)

Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden

Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Bradan Scott, punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)

Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)

Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)

Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)

Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)

Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)

Corey Webb Jr., edge rusher, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)

Akeem Wright, wide receiver, De Anza College (California)