Junior college safety commits to Boise State
Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson have picked up three verbal commitments for the class of 2026 this week.
On Thanksgiving, three-star College of San Mateo safety Kyle Hall announced his commitment to the Broncos.
“I’m home!,” Hall wrote on X.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Hall is rated the No. 42 junior college prospect nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. Hall is the No. 6 JUCO safety in the country and the No. 11 overall JUCO prospect in California.
Hall held more than a dozen reported offers, including Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, UTSA and Washington State.
Hall will have an opportunity for early playing time as starter Zion Washington is out of eligibility while fellow starter Ty Benefield could declare for the NFL Draft.
On Tuesday, Boise State secured a commitment from three-star offensive tackle prospect Connor LaGrow from Oregon’s Tualatin High School.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound LaGrow is rated the No. 1,468 overall prospect nationally, the country’s No. 129 offensive tackle recruit and the No. 7 prospect in Oregon in the 247Sports Class of 2026 composite rankings. LaGrow’s other reported offers include Air Force, FAU, Nevada and Sacramento State.
Earlier on Tuesday, three-star cornerback Davin Hill from Texas’ Mansfield Timberview High School flipped his commitment from UTSA to Boise State.
Hill played both ways for Mansfield Timberview as a senior, recording 41 total tackles (three for loss), two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and one forced fumble. On offense, he ran for 208 yards and a touchdown.
With the three additions, Boise State is sitting at No. 52 in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 26 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Kyle Hall, safety, College of San Mateo (California)
Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Connor LaGrow, offensive line, Tualatin (Oregon)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)