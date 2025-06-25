Local defensive line prospect commits to Boise State
Boise State continues to fill up its 2026 recruiting class in the month of June.
On Tuesday evening, local defensive line product Rowan Rupp announced his commitment to the Broncos on X. Rupp stars for Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho.
Rupp is the 14th class of 2026 prospect to commit to the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson in June.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Rupp was a Class 6A first-team all-state selection as a junior on the defensive line. He recorded 63 total tackles (22 for loss), 11 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Rocky Mountain started 10-0 last season and cruised to the 6A Southern Idaho Conference title before falling to eventual state champion Rigby in the semifinals.
Rupp, a three-star prospect, is the No. 5 overall recruit in Idaho and the No. 165 defensive line prospect nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He committed to the Broncos over offers from Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, Utah State and numerous others.
Rupp is the second Rocky Mountain player to commit to Boise State in June.
Three-star wide receiver and defensive back Rasean Jones committed to the Broncos last week. Jones spent his first three high school seasons at Eastern Oregon’s Baker High School but will play for the Grizzlies this fall.
Jones was also courted by Oregon State, Washington State and others.
Earlier this month, Boise State and Danielson received a commitment from another Idaho product in Ryan Brekke of Meridian’s Owyhee High School.
Brekke, a three-star tight end prospect, also held offers from Nevada, Idaho and Portland State.
Here are the Broncos’ 19 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)