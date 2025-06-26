Nationally-ranked class of 2026 specialist commits to Boise State
Boise State’s monstrous recruiting month continued on Thursday with a commitment from specialist Bradan Scott.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Scott kicks, punts and plays linebacker for Southern California’s Sante Fe Christian High School.
“100 percent committed!,” Scott wrote on X. “I would like to thank all of my family, friends, and coaches for making this possible. And most importantly, thank God for this opportunity! Thank you (Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson) and (special teams coach Stacy Collins) for this opportunity.”
Scott recorded touchbacks on 18 of his 59 kickoffs (31 percent) as a junior with an average of 52.9 yards. He averaged 39.6 yards per punt with a long of 57 yards. Defensively, Scott piled up 47 total tackles (eight for loss) with four quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
Rated a 4.5-star punter by Chris Sailer Kicking, Scott also held a scholarship offer from Northern Arizona. He is rated the No. 15 punting prospect nationally for the class of 2026 by Chris Sailer.
“Bradan is a very talented high school punting and kicking prospect,” Sailer said of Scott in his evaluation. “He is a great-looking athlete with a live leg. His punting is a strength. …. Bradan punts for a nice combination of distance and hang time.
“He is also a more than capable kicker. Bradan does a nice job on field goal. He hits an accurate ball and has 50-plus yard range. Bradan is ready to move to the ground. His kickoffs are solid. A competitor who kicks with confidence. I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”
Scott is the 15th senior-to-be recruit to commit it Boise State in the month of June.
Here are the Broncos’ 20 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)