Rising Utah class of 2026 linebacker picks BYU over Boise State, others
Boise State has won its fair share of recruiting battles over the last two months, but the Broncos were not able to land the services of rising Utah linebacker Adam Bywater.
The 6-foot-4, 212-pound Bywater — a three-star prospect from Olympus High School in the Salt Lake City metro — announced his commitment to BYU on Monday. Bywater had narrowed his list to Boise State, BYU and Utah.
Bywater is rated the No. 20 overall prospect in Utah and the No. 121 linebacker recruit nationally for the class of 2026. Along with his three finalists, Bywater also held offers from Arizona State, San Diego State, UNLV and others.
Bywater blew up during his junior season for Olympus with 78 total tackles. He helped lead the Titans to a 7-4 overall record and a trip to the Utah Class 5A quarterfinals.
A BYU legacy recruit, Bywater’s brother — Ben Bywater — played for the Broncos from 2019-2023 under head coach Kalani Sitake.
Boise State already has a commitment from one Utah prep in quarterback Tradon Bessinger of Davis High School. Bessinger, a three-star recruit, is rated the No. 19 overall prospect in the state by 247Sports.
After missing out on Bywater, Boise State ranks 68th nationally in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the class of 2026. San Diego State (65th nationally) and UNLV (67th) are the leaders among Mountain West Conference teams.
Here are Boise State’s 20 known commitments for its 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)