Versatile Eastern Oregon star commits to Boise State football
Class of 2026 speedster Rasean Jones announced his commitment to Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson on Tuesday.
Jones spent his first three high school seasons at Eastern Oregon’s Baker City High School and will play for Idaho power Rocky Mountain in nearby Meridian as a senior.
“I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with this amazing opportunity to play at the next level,” Jones wrote on X. “Thank you to all my family for supporting me all this way and being my biggest fans. My coaches for making me the best I can be. My friends for always being in my corner and wanting the best for me. Blue and orange family, here we come.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jones starred in all three phases for Baker City as a wildcat quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner. His junior season was cut short after five games due to injury, but Jones still recorded 53 receptions for 872 yards with 15 total touchdowns.
Jones, a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 179 wide receiver recruit nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 rankings. He chose the Broncos over offers from Colorado State, Oregon State, Washington State and others.
Also a track star, Jones ran the 100 meters in 10.84 seconds in April. He is a three-time Oregon Class 4A state champion in the 110 and 300 hurdles with personal records of 13.84 and 37.03, respectively.
On Monday, tight end Darren Schmitt of Washington’s Evergreen High School flipped his commitment from Boise State to Arizona. Schmitt had committed to the Broncos in May.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Schmitt plays tight end and defensive end for Evergreen. He was voted first-team all-3A Greater St. Helens League as a junior on offense.
A three-star prospect, Schmitt is the No. 14 overall class of 2026 recruit in Washington in the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the nation’s No. 1,383 overall prospect.
With the loss of Schmitt and the addition of Jones, Boise State now sits at No. 56 nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 15 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)