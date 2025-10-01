Stepson of former UFC legend Ronda Rousey commits to Boise State
Boise State’s 2026 recruiting class is filling up.
Two more high school seniors announced their commitment to the Broncos on Tuesday: tight end Keawe Browne of California power Corona Centennial High School and CD Nuno of Oregon’s Philomath High School.
Browne is the son of Travis Browne, a former UFC heavyweight fighter. His stepmother — Ronda Rousey — is one of the greatest female fighters in UFC history.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Browne initially committed to Texas last summer before re-opening his recruitment. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from Arizona, California, USC, Texas and numerous others.
A three-star prospect, Browne is rated the No. 89 overall player in California and the No. 58 tight end recruit nationally by 247Sports.
Through his first four games as a senior, Browne caught 11 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Nuno stars at wide receiver and linebacker for Philomath, a small school in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. Nuno is being recruited as a linebacker.
“Blessed to announce my commitment to Boise State University,” Nuno wrote on X.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Nuno, also a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 123 athlete nationally and the No. 7 class of 2026 recruit in Oregon. Boise State was Nuno’s only reported Division I offer.
As a junior, Nuno caught 73 passes for 1,087 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a Class 4A first-team all-state pick at wide receiver.
Philomath is ranked ninth in the latest Oregon 4A coaches poll.
As of Wednesday, Boise State is sitting at No. 52 in the 247Sports class of 2026 national team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 23 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)