Texas class of 2027 wide receiver decommits from Boise State

Kingston Parks, a three-star wide receiver prospect from Texas’ Aledo High School, announced on Wednesday that he has decommitted from Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Parks, a three-star prospect, is rated the No. 223 wide receiver recruit nationally and No. 224 player in Texas by 247Sports. The one-time Utah commit also held reported offers from Arizona and North Texas, among others.

“After speaking with coach (Danielson) and having an honest conversation about my future, I’ve decided to decommit from Boise State,” Parks wrote on X. “I’m grateful for everyone at Boise State who believed in me and gave me the opportunity. I have nothing but respect for the program, the coaches and the fans, and I wish the Broncos nothing but the best moving forward.

“God’s plan is always bigger than mine. I’m thankful for the lessons from this process and I’m ready for whatever comes next. Back to work.”

Parks had one reception for one yard in Aledo’s season-opening 26-0 loss to North Crowley. He recorded no stats in last week’s 28-21 home loss to Midway.

During his junior season, Parks played for Arlington Oakridge and hauled in 24 passes for 380 yards and five touchdowns. He also spent some time at cornerback on defense.

Parks initially committed to Utah in November 2025 but decommitted from the Utes in May. He announced his commitment to Boise State the following month.

The Broncos have one other commitment from a wide receiver for the class of 2027: J’Isaiah Mitchell of Washington’s Puyallup High School. Mitchell, the No. 9 player in Washington and No. 76 overall athlete nationally, also stars on offense and defense for Puyallup.

Here are the Broncos’ 14 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Parker Bagley, defensive line, Lewiston High School (Idaho)

Maxton Barnes, offensive line, Columbia High School (Idaho)

Jayden Bradley, defensive back, Eaglecrest (Colorado)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Landon Kingston, kicker, Silas High School (Washington)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Ryce Palepoi, linebacker, Corner Canyon High School (Utah)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Ben Rainwater, offensive line, Inglemoor High School (Washington)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)