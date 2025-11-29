Texas prep running back commits to Boise State
Hours before bagging a massive road victory over Utah State to close the Mountain West regular season, Boise State received a verbal commitment from Texas high school running back Keilan Chavies.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Chavies announced his commitment to the Broncos on X on Friday.
A three-star prospect, Chavies attends Hutto High School in the greater Austin metropolitan area. Hutto finished 9-3 overall this year and fell to San Antonio Johnson in the Class 5A state playoffs.
Chavies is rated the nation’s No. 898 overall prospect in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He is the No. 53 running back recruit in the country and the No. 125 overall prospect in Texas.
Chavies chose the Broncos over reported offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech and numerous others.
Chavies is the fourth class of 2026 prospect to commit to Boise State this week.
On Thanksgiving, three-star College of San Mateo safety Kyle Hall announced his commitment to the Broncos.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Hall is rated the No. 42 junior college prospect nationally. Hall is the No. 6 JUCO safety in the country and the No. 11 overall JUCO prospect in California.
Boise State secured two commitments on Tuesday: three-star offensive tackle prospect Connor LaGrow from Oregon’s Tualatin High School and three-star cornerback Davin Hill from Texas’ Mansfield Timberview High School.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound LaGrow is rated the No. 1,468 overall prospect nationally, the country’s No. 129 offensive tackle recruit and the No. 7 prospect in Oregon.
The 5-foot-11, 172-pound Hill is rated the No. 1,464 overall player nationally, the No. 125 cornerback recruit in the country and the No. 210 prospect in Texas.
With the four additions, Boise State is sitting at No. 50 in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 27 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Keilan Chavies, running back, Hutto (Texas)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Kyle Hall, safety, College of San Mateo (California)
Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)
Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Connor LaGrow, offensive line, Tualatin (Oregon)
CD Nuno, athlete, Philomath (Oregon)
Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)