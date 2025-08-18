Three Boise State class of 2026 commits placed on Idaho preseason all-state team
Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson have secured commitments from three of the top seven class of 2026 football prospects in Idaho.
All three players were selected to High School on SI’s Idaho preseason all-state team, which was released on Monday.
Rasean Jones (Rocky Mountain, wide receiver) and Ryan Brekke (Owyhee, all-purpose) made the preseason all-state team on offense while Rowan Rupp (Rocky Mountain, defensive end) earned a spot on defense.
Brekke, Idaho’s No. 3 class of 2026 prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, is a tight end/wide receiver hybrid who caught 49 passes for 611 yards and one touchdown last year.
The No. 48 tight end recruit nationally, Brekke committed to the Broncos in June over offers from Nevada, Idaho and Portland State.
Jones transferred from Oregon’s Baker High School to Idaho power Rocky Mountain for his senior season. He played in just five games as a junior due to injury but still recorded 53 receptions for 872 yards with 15 total touchdowns.
The No. 5 prospect in Idaho, Jones was also courted by Oregon State and Washington State.
Rupp, the Gem State’s No. 7 recruit, was a Class 6A first-team all-state selection a season ago after tallying 63 total tackles (22 for loss), 11 sacks and a fumble recovery. Rupp chose Boise State over offers from Air Force, Army, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State and numerous others.
The Broncos went on a recruiting spree at the beginning of the summer, securing commitments from 15 class of 2026 players in the month of June.
As of Monday, Boise State is No. 65 nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 team rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 20 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
Bradan Scott, kicker/punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)