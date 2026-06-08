Weekend recruiting bonanza yields five class of 2027 commitments for Boise State

The size of Boise State’s 2027 recruiting class doubled over the weekend with five new additions from the high school and junior college ranks.

The highest-rated prospect of the bunch is three-star wide receiver Kingston Parks from Texas power Aledo High School. Parks, the No. 184 overall player in Texas and the No. 182 wide receiver recruit nationally in the 247Sports class of 2027 composite rankings, committed to the Broncos over reported offers from Arizona, North Texas and Utah, among others.

“After a great conversation with (head coach Spencer Danielson) I am blessed to announce my commitment to Boise State University!,” Parks wrote on X. “Go Broncos!”

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Parks played for Arlington Oakridge as a junior and caught 24 passes for 380 yards and five touchdowns. He also spent time at cornerback.

Parks initially committed to Utah in November 2025 but decommitted from the Utes last month.

The Broncos also secured recent commitments from four other unrated prospects: Defensive lineman Parker Bagley (Lewiston High School, Idaho), tight end Bryer Putman (Wilton High School, Iowa), edge rusher Beaux Sauve (College of San Mateo, California) and defensive back Hassan Smith (Desert Mountain High School, Arizona).

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Bagley won the Idaho Class 5A state wrestling championship at heavyweight as a junior. He was voted 6A-5A North Idaho Male Athlete of the Year.

“From the moment I stepped on campus, Boise felt like home,” Bagley wrote on X. “The relationships I’ve built with the coaches and the conversations I had with the players made this decision even easier and confirmed that this is where I want to be.

“I want to thank my family, my coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me along the way. Thank you for the faith you’ve put in me and for helping me become the person and athlete I am today, both on and off the football field. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

I would like to thank Boise State University for the opportunity to take an official visit and get to know the program.



After a lot of conversations with my family, I am excited to announce that I have committed to Boise State!



From the moment I stepped on campus, Boise felt… pic.twitter.com/FgOdckO6c7 — Parker Bagley (@ParkerBagley27) June 8, 2026

Bagley also held reported offers from Colorado State, Oregon State, San Diego State and Washington State, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Putnam is an old-school three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Sauve is entering his second season with College of San Mateo. He also held reported offers from Fresno State and UTSA.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Smith was an all-region selection last year after recording three interceptions and eight pass breakups. Smith held more than a dozen reported offers, including Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV and Utah State.

Here are Boise State’s 10 known commitments for the class of 2027.

Parker Bagley, defensive line, Lewiston High School (Idaho)

Grayson Kazmouz, edge rusher, Laguna Beach High School (California)

Malachi McFarland, running back, Damien High School (California)

J’Isaiah Mitchell, athlete, Puyallup High School (Washington)

Kingston Parks, wide receiver, Aledo High School (Texas)

Kekoa Peko, defensive line, St. John Bosco High School (California)

Bryer Putman, tight end, Wilton High School (Iowa)

Beaux Sauve, edge rusher, College of San Mateo (California)

Hassan Smith, defensive back, Desert Mountain High School (Arizona)

Kael Snyder, quarterback, Perry High School (Arizona)