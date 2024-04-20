Seth Gwynn's Walk-Off Homer Gives Cal a Baseball Win over No. 5 Oregon State
Seth Gwynn hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to give Cal a 10-8 victory over fifth-ranked Oregon State Friday night in Berkeley.
The loss dropped Oregon State (30-7, 10-5) out of first place, a half-game behind Arizona. Cal (22-14, 9-10) has now won six games in a row, but it is in seventh place in the 11-team Pac-12 baseball conference.
The two teams combined for seven home runs, and Cal had three of them, as PJ Moutzouridis, Rodney Green Jr. and Gwynn had round-trippers for the Bears. Green’s homer was his 11th of the year, tying him with teammate Caleb Lomavita for the fifth-most homers in the Pac-12. It was Green’s third home in past three games and his fifth in the past seven games. So Green is getting hot when it matters most.
Green drove in four runs on Friday, giving him 32 for the season.
Oregon State was down to its final out in the top of the ninth inning when Elijah Hainline homered to right field to tie the game up at 8-8.
Cal was also down to its final out in the bottom of the ninth when Gwynn hit a first-pitch slider off Beavers relief pitcher Bridger Holmes just inside the left-field foul pole for his fourth home run of the year and Cal's fourth walk-off win of the season.
Six Bears had multiple hits on the night led by Gwynn, who went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Jarren Advincula has hit safely in 27 consecutive games.
Cal will look to make it seven in a row in today’s 4 p.m. game against the Beavers in Berkeley.
