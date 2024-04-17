Cal Sports Report

Cal’s Lineup Nearly Set as the Close of Spring Football Nears

Cal’s only unsettled spots seem to be the two down defensive lineman positions, although transfers could change things

Jake Curtis

Cal’s spring football comes to a close with Saturday’s final scrimmage, and the starting lineups for the 2024 season seem to be more or less set. 

The addition of a high-profile transfer or two in the coming weeks could alter the depth chart slightly, but as of now the only positions that appear to be up for grabs are the two interior defensive lineman spots.

Cal won’t decide on its starting quarterback until the fall, but Fernando Mendoza is the first-string signal-caller at the moment, with Chandler Rogers trying to unseat him.

So here’s what the starting lineups look like:

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Fernando Mendoza

Running back – Jaydn Ott

Tight end – Jack Endries

Wide receiver – Trond Grizzell

Wide receiver – Tobias Merriweather

Slot receiver – Mikey Matthews

Tackle – Nick Morrow

Guard – Sioape Vatikani

Center – Matthew Wycoff

Guard – Bastian Swinney

Tackle – T.J. Session

DEFENSE

Defensive line – Stanley Saole-McKenzie or Ethan Sauders or Ricky Correia or Aidan Keanaaina or Akili Calhoun or Nate Burrell

Defensive line -- Stanley Saole-McKenzie or Ethan Sauders or Ricky Correia or Aidan Keanaaina or Akili Calhoun or Nate Burrell

Inside linebacker – Cade Uluave

Inside linebacker – Princeton transfer Liam Johnson or UC Davis transfer Teddye Buchanan, neither of whom is participating in spring ball.

Outside linebacker – Xavier Carlton

Outside linebacker – David Reese

Cornerback – Nohl Williams

Cornerback – Marcus Harris

Nickelback – Matthew Littlejohn

Safety – Miles Williams

Safety – Craig Woodson

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker – Ryan Coe

Punter – Lachlan Wilson

Holder – Lachlan Wilson

Long snapper – David Bird

Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon and defensive lineman Stanley Saole-McKensive (cover photo) admitted that the two down defensive lineman slots are still undecided, and a number of players may rotate in those spots.

“With who we have on the roster right now, with all the different levels of health, all different levels of experience and kind of their skills, I think that’s a big opportunity for a lot of guys to committee,” Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said of the defensive line.

Defensive lineman is a position where a transfer could come in and grab a starting job.

“I think right now coach is mixing and matching guys, see which pairs work together,” Saole-McKenzie said of the front two. “Far as I can see coach could play whoever he wanted whatever time on the field.  Every four plays freshman guys on the field every four plays.”

The mission of the defensive line this spring can be stated in one word:

“Violence,” said Saole-McKenzie. “That’s like our main emphasis on the D-line – just try to be the most violent unit on the field.”

Players typically enter the transfer portal after their spring sessions are over, when they can get an idea where they stand on the depth chart. So Cal will be looking for any player that can help the Bears through the portal.

About half of the Golden Bears' projected starters for 2024 -- which will be Cal's first year in the ACC -- started their college careers elsewhere before transferring to Cal.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Published
Jake Curtis

JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.