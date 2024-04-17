Cal’s Lineup Nearly Set as the Close of Spring Football Nears
Cal’s spring football comes to a close with Saturday’s final scrimmage, and the starting lineups for the 2024 season seem to be more or less set.
The addition of a high-profile transfer or two in the coming weeks could alter the depth chart slightly, but as of now the only positions that appear to be up for grabs are the two interior defensive lineman spots.
Cal won’t decide on its starting quarterback until the fall, but Fernando Mendoza is the first-string signal-caller at the moment, with Chandler Rogers trying to unseat him.
So here’s what the starting lineups look like:
OFFENSE
Quarterback – Fernando Mendoza
Running back – Jaydn Ott
Tight end – Jack Endries
Wide receiver – Trond Grizzell
Wide receiver – Tobias Merriweather
Slot receiver – Mikey Matthews
Tackle – Nick Morrow
Guard – Sioape Vatikani
Center – Matthew Wycoff
Guard – Bastian Swinney
Tackle – T.J. Session
DEFENSE
Defensive line – Stanley Saole-McKenzie or Ethan Sauders or Ricky Correia or Aidan Keanaaina or Akili Calhoun or Nate Burrell
Inside linebacker – Cade Uluave
Inside linebacker – Princeton transfer Liam Johnson or UC Davis transfer Teddye Buchanan, neither of whom is participating in spring ball.
Outside linebacker – Xavier Carlton
Outside linebacker – David Reese
Cornerback – Nohl Williams
Cornerback – Marcus Harris
Nickelback – Matthew Littlejohn
Safety – Miles Williams
Safety – Craig Woodson
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker – Ryan Coe
Punter – Lachlan Wilson
Holder – Lachlan Wilson
Long snapper – David Bird
Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon and defensive lineman Stanley Saole-McKensive (cover photo) admitted that the two down defensive lineman slots are still undecided, and a number of players may rotate in those spots.
“With who we have on the roster right now, with all the different levels of health, all different levels of experience and kind of their skills, I think that’s a big opportunity for a lot of guys to committee,” Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said of the defensive line.
Defensive lineman is a position where a transfer could come in and grab a starting job.
“I think right now coach is mixing and matching guys, see which pairs work together,” Saole-McKenzie said of the front two. “Far as I can see coach could play whoever he wanted whatever time on the field. Every four plays freshman guys on the field every four plays.”
The mission of the defensive line this spring can be stated in one word:
“Violence,” said Saole-McKenzie. “That’s like our main emphasis on the D-line – just try to be the most violent unit on the field.”
Players typically enter the transfer portal after their spring sessions are over, when they can get an idea where they stand on the depth chart. So Cal will be looking for any player that can help the Bears through the portal.
About half of the Golden Bears' projected starters for 2024 -- which will be Cal's first year in the ACC -- started their college careers elsewhere before transferring to Cal.
