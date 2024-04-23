Cal Offensive Lineman Ender Aguilar Enters Transfer Portal
Cal offensive lineman Ender Aguilar has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-5, 295 pound Aguilar played in four games in 2022 and made two starts that season, but did not play at all in 2023.
Aguilar is from Mission Viejo, California, and attended Servite High School. He was a three-star recruit, according to Rivals.
He did not play in 2020, which was the pandemic season that did not count against eligibility. He did not play in 2021, which counted as his freshman season, but played in four games in 2022, which was considered his sophomore season. He made two starts that year, against USC and Oregon State.
Cal's starting offensive line seemed set during the spring, although the addition of a transfer could alter that. The starting five during the spring were tackle Nick Morrow, guard Bastian Swinney, center Matthew Wycoff, guard Sioape Vatinkani and tackle T.J. Session.
The Bears also received a commitment last week from Michigan Stat transfer offensive lineman Braden Miller.
Look for Cal to add an offensive lineman or two through the transfer portal in the coming weeks.
Mike Bloesch, the Bears offensive line coach who took over as Cal's offensive coordinator after the departure of Jake Spivital, focuses a lot of his attention on the offensive line when constucting his offense and his scheme. The Bears are expected to run the ball more often in 2024 than they have in recent years.
Cal begins play in the Atlantic Coast Conference next fall.
