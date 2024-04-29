Cal Transfer Rytis Petraitis on Joining the ACC: `Hopefully We Can Surprise Everyone'
Rytis Petraitis, who committed to Cal basketball on Sunday, was impressed by coach Mark Madsen’s commitment to a family atmosphere, his ability to develop players, the impact he had on the Bears' program in one year and his background as an NBA player.
“His resume is amazing,” said the 6-foot-7 small forward transfer from the Air Force Academy.
Petraitis’ father, Ramas, has a different perspective on Madsen.
Ramas Petraitis played at Oregon State at the same time Madsen and Stanford were running roughshod over the Pac-10.
“I vividly recall playing him. I just remember him being a strong presence in there — as strong as a horse,” Ramas Petraitis said. “I was just another guard at Oregon State. Stanford was very, very good at that time.”
“Crazy,” Rytis Petraitis said. “Basketball’s a small world.”
Ramas and his wife Reda, who also played basketball at Oregon State, are thrilled with their son’s decision to attend Cal.
“He definitely picked a great place,” Ramas said. “He felt like Cal is his home.”
And Madsen?
“You can’t ask for anything more.”
Petraitis, who averaged 15.3 points last season at Air Force, became the eighth new player Madsen has landed since April 8. Michigan State center Mady Sissoko made it nine newcomers on Monday after Stanford transfer Andrej Stojakovic, a former four-star prospect, committed on Saturday.
“Honestly, I was already kind of set on Cal before (Stojakovic committed). But shoot, I love it. He’s going to do great things for this program and I’m excited to work with him.”
Petraitis has yet to meet any of his new teammates. “It’s looking like it’s going to be a great program and I’m excited to be a part of it, especially the first year in the ACC,” he said. “Hopefully we can make a big impact and surprise everyone.
“I think I have a really good opportunity to make the biggest impact I can with the great team that is forming. I want to win and I’m sure we’re going to work hard enough to get to that point.”
Petraitis played two seasons at Air Force and if he had remained for a third season his military commitment would kick in, meaning he’d have to fulfill five years of service after graduation.
He said he’ll miss his teammates, many of whom he first met through a rugged introduction that everyone shares at the academy in Colorado Springs.
“It’s going to be hard,” he said. “You all go through basic training for six weeks. No phone, just getting yelled at, screamed at. You build a bond with each other.
“That’s something our team had at Air Force, a bond that a lot of people don’t have. It’s very prestigious — that was something I was looking for in a school going into the transfer portal. I wanted a place where I wouldn’t lose the prestige of the academics. Cal is the No. 1 public school in the country.”
Petraitis said he made the decision to leave Air Force because he wants to continue playing basketball after college.
“Whether it’s NBA, Europe, wherever. You have to shoot for high goals,” he said.
Petraitis said he will arrive in Berkeley sometime in June after trekking to Lithuania, where he will try out for the national reserve team. His parents are both Lithuanian and he has dual citizenship.