Cal Softball: Tatum Anzaldo Earns Third Straight All-Pac-12 Selection

The senior infielder is the first Golden Bear to do so since Jolene Henderson in 2013.

Jeff Faraudo

Tatum Anzaldo
Tatum Anzaldo / Photo by Andrew Madsen, KLC fotos

Cal infielder Tatum Anzaldo became the first Golden Bears player named to the All-Pac-12 first team three straight seasons since Jolene Henderson achieved the feat from 2011-13.

Anzaldo, also voted to the All-Defensive Team chosen by the league’s coaches, takes a career-best .412 batting average into Thursday’s opening game of the Pac-12 tournament against Stanford.

The fifth-year senior from Whittier, Calif., recently collected her 200th career hit. Her current career average of .370 puts her on pace to finish among the top-five in program history.

A regular at third base, Anzaldo also filled in at shortstop, first base and in the outfield.

Here is the full All-Pac-12 team.

Outfielders Acacia Anders and Elon Butler were named to the All-Pac-12 second team. Pitcher Haylei Archer and infielder Tianna Bell were third-team selections.

Catcher Lagi Quiroga, who shares the Pac-12 home run lead with Butler at 16 apiece, was voted to the All-Freshman squad. She also led all Pac-12 catchers with runners caught stealing (12) and picked off (5). 

Maya Brady of regular-season champion UCLA was voted Player of the Year and Stanford sophomore NiJarre Canady was tabbed Pitcher of the Year.

UCLA’s Kelly Inouye-Perez was voted Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

