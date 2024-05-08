Cal Softball: Tatum Anzaldo Earns Third Straight All-Pac-12 Selection
Cal infielder Tatum Anzaldo became the first Golden Bears player named to the All-Pac-12 first team three straight seasons since Jolene Henderson achieved the feat from 2011-13.
Anzaldo, also voted to the All-Defensive Team chosen by the league’s coaches, takes a career-best .412 batting average into Thursday’s opening game of the Pac-12 tournament against Stanford.
The fifth-year senior from Whittier, Calif., recently collected her 200th career hit. Her current career average of .370 puts her on pace to finish among the top-five in program history.
A regular at third base, Anzaldo also filled in at shortstop, first base and in the outfield.
Here is the full All-Pac-12 team.
Outfielders Acacia Anders and Elon Butler were named to the All-Pac-12 second team. Pitcher Haylei Archer and infielder Tianna Bell were third-team selections.
Catcher Lagi Quiroga, who shares the Pac-12 home run lead with Butler at 16 apiece, was voted to the All-Freshman squad. She also led all Pac-12 catchers with runners caught stealing (12) and picked off (5).
Maya Brady of regular-season champion UCLA was voted Player of the Year and Stanford sophomore NiJarre Canady was tabbed Pitcher of the Year.
UCLA’s Kelly Inouye-Perez was voted Pac-12 Coach of the Year.