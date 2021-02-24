Ex-Cal Star Jaylen Brown Named an NBA All-Star for the First Time

Celtics standout one of seven players named to Eastern Conference reserves by the coaches

Former Cal star and current Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was named to the All-Star Game for the first time on Tuesday, as he was one of the seven reserves chosen by NBA coaches for the March 7 All-Star Game to be held in Brown's hometown of Atlanta.

Brown joins Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn's James Harden, Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, the Knicks' Jerome Randle, Chicago's Zach LaVine and Orlando's Nikola Vucevic as the seven Eastern Conference reserves.

Trae Young of Atlanta, Indiana's Domantas Sabonis and Miami's Jimmy Butler were among the notable players who were not chosen.

The Western Conference reserves are Portland's Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis of the Lakers, the Clippers' Paul George, Utah's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Phoenix's Chris Paul, and New Orleans' Zion Williams.

The Suns' Devin Booker did not get selected by the coaches.

Brown is averaging 25.5 points in games through Monday. That ranks 13th in the NBA and fourth among Eastern Conference guards with enough games to qualify. He is also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists and he is shooting 40.9 percent on three-pointers.

There are two bonuses Brown gets for making the All-Star team: He will receive a $1.3 million bonus for being chosen, and the All-Star Game is also being played in his hometown of Atlanta.

Here are Brown's comments following a game on February 16.

While the reserves were selected by NBA coaches, the starters were chosen by a combination of votes.

The starters were picked based on 50% of the fan-vote rankings, 25% on the players' vote rankings and 25% on media-vote rankings. Brown was fifth among Eastern Conference guards in the final rankings, but only the top two guards were named starters.

Interestingly, the media ranked Brown as the No. 2 guard in the Eastern Conference, behind only Bradley Beal and ahead of Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Here are the starters:

