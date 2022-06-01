Brown: `I'm excited to build and create and do things that I've always imagined.'

Jaylen Brown seems to march to his own drummer, and that applies to all aspects of his life.

The Boston Celtics star, formerly of Cal, has signed with Kayne West’s marketing firm, and understands that some will raise an eyebrow because of West’s sometimes controversial reputation.

"People have concerns or critiques, etc., but in the world we live in, there's concerns and critiques in any and everything," Brown told ESPN. "I feel like this is a good moment for me in my particular life. I'm excited to build and create and do things that I've always imagined I wanted to do on the court and off.”

Brown called joining West’s new marketing company, the start of a “beautiful collaboration.” Donda Sports is named for West’s mother.

Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald recently announced he had joined West’s firm, but TMZ reported that Brown actually signed first with the group.

West, the 44-year-old rapper and entrepreneur, and Brown, the 25-year-old sixth-year NBA player, both are from the Atlanta area.

Jaylen Brown and Kanye West Twitter

Brown and West, who legally changed his name to Ye, have been friends for a while, TMZ reported. Their business association was made official in March after West attended a Warriors game against the Celtics, the outlet said.

On the question of why West chose to collaborate with Brown, TMZ wrote:

We're told Donda eyed the Eastern Conference champ because of his intelligence, social activism and charitable work ... as well as his success on the court.

We’re told Ye thinks Brown is underappreciated … and wants to bring him to ‘superhero’ status during his career and long after his playing days.

Brown, who played one season at Cal before turning pro, has been active in social justice issues, including leading a protest march in Atlanta after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

He told ESPN he envisions using his new association with Donda Sports as a means to impact those issues.

"It was time. For me, like I said, anytime I make a life decision, I contemplate. I think about things deeply," Brown said. "And from what I want to do, the missions I want to get accomplished, it was the right decision.”

Brown is a so-called shoe company free agent, his contact with Adidas reportedly expiring last year.

“I want the companies that I go with to match kind of some of my brand values,” Brown told Boston.com. “Some brands have an expectancy, you know, where ‘we’ve been this brand, we’re not doing anything different,’ but it’s a new day and age. It’s 2021, about to be 2022 in two months, I think that the current athlete, the model of athlete, has changed a lot. I think I like to represent that in order to be a voice on and off the court. …

“I’m looking for a shoe company that’s progressive, cutting edge, that keeps an open mind, that’s also leaning towards doing things in the community, as well environment friendly, sustainable, recyclable, biodegradable products. I’m looking for the brand of the future, not the brand of the past.”

West has won 24 Grammy Awards, operates a clothing line and has a net worth estimated to be about $2 billion. With his late mother, he started a foundation in Chicago to combat dropout and illiteracy.

He has made just as many headlines for controversial statements and behaviors. West ran for U.S. President in 2020, but received just 0.04 percent of the vote. His high-profile marriage to Kim Kardashian ended in divorce this year.

Cover photo of Jaylen Brown by Winslow Townson, USA Today

