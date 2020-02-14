CalSportsReport
Where does this Cal basketball season go from here?

The Bears are 10-13 overall and 4-6 in the Pac-12 Conference heading into tonight’s game against Arizona at Haas Pavilion.

The Wildcats (16-7, 6-4) are young and talented, but they have been less-than-predictable on the road, just 2-4 with defeats at Oregon State and Arizona State.

Cal, meanwhile, is 10-3 at Haas, which suggests the Bears could give Arizona a fight tonight, even though the Wildcats have won the past seven meetings and are 10-point favorites.

The Bears have just four more home games — tonight, Arizona State on Sunday afternoon, then a visit by the mountain schools two weeks from now.

On the other hand, Cal has trips still to Washington and Oregon for four ore road games. And the Bears are 0-7 on the road, 0-10 in all games outside the Berkeley city limits.

First-year coach Mark Fox already has coaxed two more victories from this roster than the Bears totaled each of the past two seasons. They show progress in many games, regress in others, but they cleared better than the two previous editions.

Sooner or later, Cal will win again on the road. Maybe as early as next week against the struggles Huskies or Cougars. In the meantime, they're home tonight with a chance to make some hay.

Check back for starting lineups and in-game updates at the 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

