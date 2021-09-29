Cal Basketball: Full 2021-22 Schedule Finalized with Tip-Off Times and TV Info

The Bears open the regular-season on Tuesday, Nov 9 at home vs. UC San Diego

Thirty of Cal’s 31 regular-season men’s basketball games are currently scheduled to be shown on TV, including 25 on the Pac-12 Network, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Bears will open their schedule with a Nov. 1 non-televised exhibition game against Cal State Los Angeles at Haas Pavilion, tipping off at 6 p.m.

Cal’s regular season begins Tuesday, Nov. 9 at home against UC San Diego at 2 p.m. The Tritons are in their second year transitioning to Division I after going 30-1 in the final season at the Division II level in 2019-20. The game is part of a 10-hour marathon on the Pac-12 Network.

The only game currently not scheduled for TV is Cal’s Nov. 13 trip to UNLV. The time also has yet to be determined.

The high point of Cal’s nonconference schedule is a trip to Fort Myers, Florida, for the Rockey Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. The Bears will Florida on Monday, Nov. 22 then either Ohio State or Seton Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving.

Cal has nonconference home games against San Diego, Southern Utah, Fresno State, Idaho State, Santa Clara, Dartmouth and Pacific. Southern Utah has its top four scorers back from a team that was 20-4 and won the Big Sky regular-season title. Santa Clara returns a strong core from a team that faced significant COVID-related scheduling issues and finished the season 12-8.

The Bears debut in the Pac-12 at home against defending Pac-12 tournament champion Oregon State on Thursday, Dec. 2, then play on Sunday, Dec. 5 at Utah.

Cal visits rival Stanford on Sunday, Jan. 2 and hosts the Cardinal on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Preseason conference favorite UCLA plays at Haas on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The Bears were 9-20 last season, their third 20-loss campaign in the past four, and were just 3-17 in Pac-12 play.

Here's the Bears' full schedule:

Cal 2021-22 men's basketball schedule Cal Athletics

Cover photo of Grant Anticevich by D. Ross Cameron, USA Today

