Cal-Colorado Basketball Live Game Thread

Bears host Buffaloes in a Saturday night Pac-12 game
Cal faced Colorado in a Pac-12 basketball game Saturday night in Berkeley.

Pregame: Following Saturday's game against Colorado, Cal has just four games left before the Pac-12 tournament. The Bears travel to the state of Washington this coming week to face Washington State in Pullman on Thursday and Washington in Seattle on Saturday.

Cal entered Saturday's action in last place in the Pac-12, holding a 7-15 overall record and a 2-13 mark in the conference. The Bears were riding a seven-game losing streak heading into the game against Colorado. That included the one-point loss to Utah on Thursday.

Colorado (16-5, 10-4 in the Pac-12 before Saturday) entered the game against Cal on a three-game winning streak, including an 18-point win over Stanford on Thursday.

When Colorado and Cal met earlier this season, on Jan. 14 in Boulder, Colorado, the Buffaloes came away with a convincing 89-60 win over Cal. Matt Bradley did not play in that game because of an ankle injury, and Andre Kelly was the Bears' leading scorer with 16 points. Freshman Jabari Walker led the Buffaloes with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Saturday's Starting lineups:

Cal -- F Andre Kelly, F Grant Anticevich, G Matt Bradley, G Joel Brown, F Jalen Celestine

Colorado -- G McKinley Wright IV, G Eli Parquet, F Evan Battey, F D'Shawn Schwartz, F Jeriah Horne.

Cover photo of Colorado coach Tad Boyle by Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

