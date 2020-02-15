CalSportsReport
Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Fall to Colorado

Jake Curtis

Neither team shot well from long distance, but Colorado was more accurate from inside the arc in the Buffaloes' 64-57 victory over the Cal women's basketball team Friday night in Boulder, Colorado.

Cal (9-15, 1-12 Pac-12) was just 1-for-14 from three-point range, and Colorado (15-9, 4-9) was 0-for-10 from distance. But the Buffaloes made 43.1 percent of their shots overall and Cal hit just 31.5 percent of its shots.

The Buffaloes ended a four-game losing streak, while Cal lost its third game in a row.

It was a tough night for Cal's top scorer, Jaelyn Brown. She finished with 13 points, but was just 4-for-18 from the field. She entered the fourth quarter with only two points on 1-for-10 shooting, but her scoring in the final quarter kept the Bears in the game.

CJ West added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting for the Bears, who face Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

Cal Basketball: Home Court Couldn't Save Bears Against Arizona

Cal must play close, low-scoring game, and it could not do that Thursday

Jake Curtis

Cal Baseball: Brandon McIlwain -- No Second Thoughts About Leaving Football

Quarterback-turned-center fielder opens season Friday night

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Bears Can't Find Enough Offense in 68-52 Loss to Arizona

Bears lost at Haas for just the fourth time in 14 tries this season

Jeff Faraudo

Swimmer Natalie Coughlin is part of the 2020 Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame class

Former Cal and Olympic swim star Natalie Coughlin will be inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

Jeff Faraudo

Cal faces a significant challenge Thursday night from Sean Miller's Arizona team

Cal faces a significant challenge Thursday night from Sean Miller's Arizona team

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Baseball: Bears Open Season Friday With Many Questions

Andrew Vaighn, Jaren Horn among the stars of last year who are gone

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Minnesota, Wyoming Will Face Bears in Home-and-Home Series

Minnesota finished the 2019 season ranked No. 10

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Cam Bynum's 2020 Goal for Bears - Go Undefeated in Pac-12 North

Fifth-year senior put off the NFL to complete unfinished business at Cal

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Bears Get Another Commitment for 2020 -- DE Carter Lynch

Latest commit presumably will be a walk-on

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball Notebook: The da Silva fall, the Conference Fall, the Oregon Fall, and Other Falls

The collision involving Oscar da Silva and Evan Battey interrupted the crazy Pac-12 race

Jake Curtis