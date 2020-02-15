Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Fall to Colorado

Neither team shot well from long distance, but Colorado was more accurate from inside the arc in the Buffaloes' 64-57 victory over the Cal women's basketball team Friday night in Boulder, Colorado.

Cal (9-15, 1-12 Pac-12) was just 1-for-14 from three-point range, and Colorado (15-9, 4-9) was 0-for-10 from distance. But the Buffaloes made 43.1 percent of their shots overall and Cal hit just 31.5 percent of its shots.

The Buffaloes ended a four-game losing streak, while Cal lost its third game in a row.

It was a tough night for Cal's top scorer, Jaelyn Brown. She finished with 13 points, but was just 4-for-18 from the field. She entered the fourth quarter with only two points on 1-for-10 shooting, but her scoring in the final quarter kept the Bears in the game.

CJ West added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting for the Bears, who face Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday.