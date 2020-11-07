Cal Basketball: Bears Get Second Commitment for 2021: Sam Alajiki

Cal received its seond men's basketball commitment for the class of 2021 on Friday when small forward Sam Alajiki of St. Benedict's Prep in Newark, N.J., announced he has committed to the Golden Bears program.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound athletic Alajiki comes from the East Coast and joins local product Maraslia Roberson of Oakland's Bishop O'Dowd High School as the two commitments to Cal's class of next fall.

Alajiki is a native of Ireland who reportedly has a 41-inch vertical jump and a 4.16 grade-point average, both of which should fit in nicely in Berkeley. He spent his junior year at Beckley Prep in Mount Hope, West Virginia.

Alajiki chose Cal over offers from New Mexico, Montana State, Stetson, Oral Roberts, Columbia, Howard and North Carolina A & T.

He did not receive a national ranking from rivals.com or from 247Sports.

Cal may have found a diamond in the rough in Alajiki, who figures to be a bit of project that Fox and Cal coaches will try to develop into a quality Pac-12 player.

Here is some video of Alajiki in action with a quick review of his skills:

“I can really get to the rim and finish it," Alajiki told Golden Bear Report. "I’m extremely confident shooting beyond the perimeter. Beyond the college three. I’m a good athlete and a good shooter, which you don’t get often.

“They want to play faster. I can run an 8 second offense. I can defend and rebound. I’m a utility player. I can do whatever Coach Fox wants me to do. I’m a jack-of-all-trades; master of many.”

Here is some additional video of Alakili:

