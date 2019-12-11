CAL (5-4) vs. FRESNO STATE (2-6)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network/810-AM

CAL-FRESNO STATE HISTORY: Cal leads 5-3 but the Bulldogs won 95-73 in Fresno last season.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears have won just once in their past five games after opening the season 4-0. They averaged nearly 83 points over their first three outings, but have slipped to 297th nationally at 65.2 points per game. They rank 210th nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency ratings. . . Offense isn't the only issue. First-year coach Mark Fox said after Saturday’s 71-52 loss at Santa Clara that “our defense has never been where I want it to be or where it needs to be.” . . . Fox changed his lineup for the first time on Saturday at Santa Clara, moving senior guard Paris Austin and sophomore center Andre Kelly into the starting five in place of freshmen Joel Brown and Lars Thiemann.

FRESNO STATE STORYLINES: The Bulldogs lost in double-overtime to the UNLV team the Bears beat 79-75 in overtime. But they also took No. 25 Utah State to overtime before losing 77-70 in overtime last Saturday in Logan, Utah. Fresno also has dropped double-digit decisions to Oregon and Saint Mary’s. . . . The Bulldogs are led by 6-foot-8 senior forward Nate Grimes (13.0 point, 9.9 rebounds) and freshman guard Jarred Hyder (12.7 points). Grimes has five double-doubles this season. . . . Second-year coach Justin Hutson led the Bulldogs to a 23-9 record last season, but the team lost top scorers Braxton Huggins (18.5) and Deshon Taylor (17.9). Hutson was an assistant coach at San Diego State for five years before being hired at Fresno.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

FRESNO STATE GAME NOTES: Click here