Cal
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Basketball: Fresno State Game Preview

Jeff Faraudo

CAL (5-4) vs. FRESNO STATE (2-6)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network/810-AM

CAL-FRESNO STATE HISTORY: Cal leads 5-3 but the Bulldogs won 95-73 in Fresno last season.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears have won just once in their past five games after opening the season 4-0. They averaged nearly 83 points over their first three outings, but have slipped to 297th nationally at 65.2 points per game. They rank 210th nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency ratings. . . Offense isn't the only issue. First-year coach Mark Fox said after Saturday’s 71-52 loss at Santa Clara that “our defense has never been where I want it to be or where it needs to be.” . . . Fox changed his lineup for the first time on Saturday at Santa Clara, moving senior guard Paris Austin and sophomore center Andre Kelly into the starting five in place of freshmen Joel Brown and Lars Thiemann.

FRESNO STATE STORYLINES: The Bulldogs lost in double-overtime to the UNLV team the Bears beat 79-75 in overtime. But they also took No. 25 Utah State to overtime before losing 77-70 in overtime last Saturday in Logan, Utah. Fresno also has dropped double-digit decisions to Oregon and Saint Mary’s. . . . The Bulldogs are led by 6-foot-8 senior forward Nate Grimes (13.0 point, 9.9 rebounds) and freshman guard Jarred Hyder (12.7 points). Grimes has five double-doubles this season. . . . Second-year coach Justin Hutson led the Bulldogs to a 23-9 record last season, but the team lost top scorers Braxton Huggins (18.5) and Deshon Taylor (17.9). Hutson was an assistant coach at San Diego State for five years before being hired at Fresno.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

FRESNO STATE GAME NOTES: Click here

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Jeff Faraudo
1 0

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Cal Football: Bears OC Beau Baldwin Reportedly Will Become Cal Poly's Head Coach

Jake Curtis
0

No announcement yet from Cal or Cal Poly regarding Bears offensive coordinator

Cal Football: First Look at Bears' Redbox Bowl Foe, Illinois; Cal Favored by 6 Points

Jeff Faraudo
1 1

Illinois has qualified for its first bowl game since 2014. The Illini will face Cal in the Dec. 30 Redbox Bowl at Santa Clara.

Cal Football: Bears Linebacker Joseph Ogunbanjo Reportedly Arrested

Jake Curtis
0

Sophomore Ogunbanjo had been suspended from the team earlier this season

Cal Football: Why Is Point Spread for Redbox Bowl Increasing?

Jake Curtis
0

Bears favored by 6 1/2 points as of Monday morning

Cal Football: Bears Will Face Illinois in Redbox Bowl -- It' Official

Jake Curtis
1 0

Sunday's annoucement puts Bears in Santa Clara in Dec. 30 game

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver is excited about playing in the Redbox Bowl

Jeff Faraudo
0

The nation's two leading tacklers will be on the field at Levi's Stadium when Cal and Illinois meet in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30.

Coach Justin Wilcox says Cal should expect a bowl bid every year

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal coach Justin Wilcox said the Bears' invitation to the Redbox Bowl is something the program should expect on a regular basis.

Cal Football: Final Bowl Projections -- Redbox Most Likely, but Las Vegas Bowl Possible

Jake Curtis
0

Illinois a likely Redbox Bowl opponent for the Bears

Cal Football: Utah's Loss Makes Redbox Bowl More Likely for Cal

Jake Curtis
2 0

It just makes sense the game in Santa Clara will take the Bears