Cal Basketball: First Game of Foreign Tour Canceled -- Leaky Roof

The Cal men’s basketball foreign tour got off to a disappointing start on Tuesday as the Bears' first scheduled exhibition game was canceled shortly after it started because of several leaks in the roof of the arena.

The Golden Bears were scheduled to play the Chinese National Team but with water leaking through the roof at The One Ball facility in Noisy-le-Grand, France, the game could not be played. That exhibition game will not be rescheduled, leaving Cal with just two games on its European tour.

Cal's games against Spirou Basket in Charleroi, Belgium, on Thursday (Aug. 18) and against Bayer Giants Leverkusen in Leverkusen, Germany, on Saturday (Aug. 20) remain as scheduled.

However, the cancellation of the game against the Chinese National Team was a disappointment. The Bears were originally scheduled to play Vanves GPSO on Tuesday, but a scheduling change was made so Cal could face the Chinese team, which would have presented a challenge to Cal’s squad.

The game against the Chinese team did get under way. But rainwater leaked onto the basketball court shortly after the start of the contest, and it was determined that it was unsafe to play. An alternate court in the facility was also deemed to be unsafe.

The Bears were looking to get some experience against quality competition, and most of the roster, except for Jalen Celestine, were available. Celestine, the Bears’ top returning scorer, will miss the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery in the spring.

Cover photo of Cal coach Mark Fox by D. Ross Cameron, USA TODAY Sports

