Cal junior guard Juhwan Harris-Dyson, who started one game this past season, entered the transfer portal on Thursday, according to multiple media outlets, including Verbal Commits.

Harris-Dyson, who is from Northridge, Calif., played in 13 games this past season and averaged 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds, and his contributions came mostly on the defensive end, where his quickness helped him harrass some of the opponents' best scorers.

But he missed the second half of the season. On February 1, in a postgame press conference following a victory over Oregon State, Cal head coach Mark Fox announced that Harris-Dyson would be out indefinitely for academic reasons.

During that same press conference, Fox announced that Jacobi Gordon would be out indefinitely as the result of a medical procedure. Gordon entered the transfer portal last month, giving the Bears two players who are seriously conidering transferring.

Harris-Dyson had entered the transfer portal before, doing so at about this time a year ago. On that occasion he ultimately opted to return to Cal.

If both Harris-Dyson and Gordon depart, the Bears would have just 10 scholarship players currently committed to their 2020-21 roster. That would leave Fox three vacant scholarships he could use before next season.

Harris-Dyson started 19 games as a freshman in 2017-18 when he averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 19.4 minutes of playing time per game. His playing time dwindled as a sophomore, when he started nine games and averaged 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 16.0 minutes per contest.

His time on the court was reduced further in Fox's first season as head coach, and he averaged 14.6 minutes of court time in 2019-20.

During his Cal career, Harris-Dyson played in 73 total games, with averages of 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, while going 0-for-25 from three-point range.

Harris-Dyson was not expected to figure prominently in Cal's plans for the 2020-21 season, although his defensive prowess might be missed.

His defense played an important role in Cal's overtime victory over UNLV early in the 2019-20 season, as noted in this report of the game.

Harris-Dyson's best game of this past season came against Saint Mary's, when he played 24 minutes and collected nine points and four rebounds. Fox's disappointment with his team's defense in that game probably had a lot to do with why Harris-Dyson played so much in that loss.

Here is what Fox had to say after that game: