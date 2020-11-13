It wasn't all football news out of Cal on Friday.

The Golden Bears announced the signing of three men’s basketball prospects, including one that provided a Friday the 13th surprise.

Obinna Anyanwu, a 6-foot-7 power forward from Cathedral High in San Diego, could become the jewel of coach Mark Fox’s second recruiting class.

He is rated by Rivals and ESPN as a four-star prospect while 247Sports gives him three stars.

Cal also announced the formal signing of two other players who previous committed to the Bears — guard Marsalis Roberson of Bishop O’Dowd High in Oakland and small forward Sam Alajiki, who was born in Ireland and plays at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J.

"We believe we've added a trio of quality young men who will make our program better on the court and in the classroom," Fox said. "Sam, Obinna and Marsalis will each bring distinct elements and talents to our team, and I look forward to coaching them next year."

Anyanwu had been recruited by about a dozen schools and was thought at one point to be leaning toward USC. Others that pursued him include Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas and UNLV.

But he chose Cal after leading Cathedral High to the San Diego Section open division title. He scored 18 points in the sectional title game after averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds for the season.

"Obinna is big and can play the three or the four position," Fox said. "He's physically imposing, and his motor is what immediately drew us to him. He's relentless and attacks the basket and the boards with energy. His skills have developed to where he can now consistently knock down the outside jump shot, and we see him only getting better."

Evan Daniels, director of recruiting for 247Sports, called Anyanwu ”a tough, physical post prospect that we've viewed as a top 100 level prospect.”

Josh Gershon, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, added, "Physical power forward who is slightly undersized but has decent length and plus athleticism. Plays hard and isn't afraid of contact inside.

”As high school career has evolved he has added range to jumper. Most efficient closer to basket but skill is getting better. Rebounds on both ends due to size, athleticism and motor.”

Roberson is the second O’Dowd player in as many years to sign with the Bears, joining current freshman forward Monty Bowser. A 6-5 guard, Roberson earned All-Metro honors from the 0 and San Francisco Chronicle last season after leading O’Dowd in points (16.5) and rebounds (6.5) as a junior.

"Marsalis is a great kid with high character," Fox said. "He's a conscientious student, a hard worker and very competitive. His athleticism and aggression on both ends of the floor really stand out.”

Alajiki, a 6-7 small forward, was born in Dundalk, Ireland and moved to England before coming to the U.S. He played at Beckley Prep in Mount Hope, West Virginia last season, and has transferred to St. Benedict’s for his senior campaign.

"Sam is a mature young man and an elite student who comes from a great family," Fox said. "We believe he is a guy who can play, athletically, in our league right now. In addition to being a downhill bull with the ball in his hands, Sam is a good shooter.”

