SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal Basketball: Nicholls State Game Preview

Nicholls State guard Ty Gordon drive through two Santa Clara defenders.

Jeff Faraudo

CAL (1-1) vs. NICHOLLS STATE (2-1)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley

WHEN: Monday, 4:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Networks/810-AM

CAL-NICHOLLS STATE HISTORY: Cal leads 1-0. The Bears won 74-62 in on Nov. 19, 2007 behind 27 points from Ryan Anderson. Nicholls is 1-8 all-time vs. current members of the Pac-12, with a win over Oregon State during the 1993-94 season.

CAL STORYLINES: Second-year coach Mark Fox’s Bears make their home debut after splitting two games last week at Corvallis, Ore. The Bears have not played a home game in 275 days. Cal lost to Oregon State 71-63 in a non-conference game and posted an 86-61 win over Northwest University, an NAIA program last week. . . . The Bears are led by junior Matt Bradley (16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds), but two newcomers are making contributions. Grad transfer guards Ryan Betley (11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds) and Makale Foreman (10.0 points, 3.5 assists) are the club’s Nos. 2 and 3 scorers so far. . . . Forward Andre Kelly (10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds) has provided a post presence off the bench. . . . This is the Bears’ final game before starting Pac-12 play Thursday at home vs. Arizona State. Cal plays at UCLA on Sunday before returning to non-conference play for three games.

NICHOLLS STATE STORYLINES: The Colonels are playing their fourth of five games in the Bay Area over a span of seven days. They played three times at the Bronco Invitational at Santa Clara, beating UC Davis and Idaho State before losing 73-57 to his SCU on Saturday. Nicholls completes its California visit on Tuesday at Saint Mary’s. . . . The Colonels’ top three scorers are junior guard Ty Gordon 16.0 points, 5.0 assists), senior guard Jaylen Fornes 11.7 points) and 6-foot-7 junior forward Najee Garvin (11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds). Gordon played last season at Troy, where he averaged 12.1 points. . . . Senior guard Kevin Johnson (7.7 points), a familiar name to Cal fans but unreleased to the Bears’ former all-time scoring leader, leads the team in assists (5.3) and steals (4.0). . . . The Colonels, from Thibodaux, Louisiana, play in the Southland Conference and are led by third-year coach Austin Claunch (37-28), who directed the team to a 21-10 record a year ago.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

.

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose to Bakersfield, Fall to 0-2

Bears coach Charmin Smith notes team needs to a better job of getting into its offense

Jake Curtis

Can Matt Bradley Become More Than Cal's Leading Scorer?

Bears Will Benefit if Their Leading Scorer Also Becomes a Better Passer and Defender

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Roundup: Washington Grabs First Place in North With Comeback Win

Huskies overcome a 21-point deficit to knock off Utah and grab sole possession of top spot in the North, thanks to Oregon's Friday loss to Oregon State

Jake Curtis

Cal Shouldn't Have to Gamble With a 2-Point Try to Win a Football Game

Fixing Special Teams Should Be the Priority, Not Avoiding Their Use

Jeff Faraudo

by

napabear

Cal Football: `Specious Teams' Are Taking The Axe to Golden Bears' Season

Criticl Errors Have Undermined Otherwise Promising Outings

Jeff Faraudo

Cal's Loss to Stanford Leads to the Possibility of a Winless Season

Bears probably should have beaten the Cardinal, but special-teams mistakes doom Cal to 0-3 start with Oregon next

Jake Curtis

by

goldenone1

NFL Fantasy Experts Have Mixed Opinions on Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff

Rams quarterback often seems to be a mystery to Fantasy players, and this week's game against the 49ers is no exception as they don't agree on what to do with him

Jake Curtis

Cal Loses to Stanford on Blocked Extra Point

Bears drop 123rd Big Game 24-23, face Oregon next Saturday in Berkeley

Jake Curtis

Cal vs. Stanford: Big Game Thread

Find Updates Here Throughout Friday's 123rd Big Game at Memorial Stadium

Jeff Faraudo

Cal's Revamped O-line is Young But Confident Heading into the Big Game

Two Redshirt Freshmen Expected to Start for Cal vs. Stanford

Jeff Faraudo